Unreserved coaches: HC reserves order

A division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and Abdul Quddhose in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders in a petition seeking restoration of unreserved coaches removed from the Vaigai Superfast Express and Pallavan Superfast Express.

Petitioner’s counsel R. Alagumani argued that for decades the Southern Railway was operating the trains with six general compartments but it had been reduced to four, which could impact the economically weaker sections.

Advocate S. Manohar, counsel for Southern Railway, said the trains were operated with five unreserved compartments each earlier and only one of them was replaced by a pantry car.

Out of the four compartments, two were exclusively meant for women and the physically challenged. He also argued that the difference in fare between reserved and unreserved coaches was only ₹15.