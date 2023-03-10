Unregistered mechanized boats will not be allowed to fish: Fisheries officials

March 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Department of Fisheries will not allow unregistered mechanized boats of Kanniyakumari district for fishing as these boats are poaching fish in the prohibited waters, five nautical miles from the shoreline, the zone meant for country boat fishermen. These boats cause serious mid-sea accidents.

Stringent action will be taken against the mechanized boats entering the banned areas for fishing to cause accidents and consequent clashes, a meeting held at Valliyoor on Friday decided.

Country boat fishermen from Tirunelveli began an indefinite strike after a Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour-based mechanized boat reportedly invaded into the prohibited waters in violation of the norms to hit a fiberglass country boat from Idinthakarai to seriously injure two fishermen on March 1. They demanded registration of case against the crew of the mechanized boat involved in the high-sea mishap and confiscation of the boat.

While the mechanized boat was detained, the search for the crew of the mechanized boat is ongoing.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, representing the Radhapuram Assembly constituency, pacified the striking country boat fishermen to resume work. He also contacted the authorities of the Department of Fisheries and asked them to end the ongoing clash between the country boat and mechanized boat fishermen by strictly enforcing existing norms.

The Fisheries Department then organised a meeting between both sides at Valliyoor on Friday in which Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam participated.

After hearing the representations made the country boat and the mechanized boat fishermen, the meeting resolved that action would be taken against the unregistered mechanized boats, which were actually invading into the prohibited territorial waters meant for country boat fishermen to cause accidents and subsequent unpleasant mid-sea clashes.

Moreover, fisheries officials also assured that they would not allow the unregistered mechanized boats to go in for fishing from the fishing harbours of Kanniyakumari district.

The meeting resolved that the mechanized boat involved in the high-sea hit-and-run accident will be impounded for six months and it should not be allowed to go in for fishing until the court trial is completed. Boats that violate the norms and fish inside the prohibited zones will be fined and impounded for a period specified by the Fisheries Department. Case will be registered against the owners of mechanized boats that frequently violate the norm and fish inside the banned area.

Regular patrol by coastal security group police will be ensured, the meeting decided. Following these assurances, the country boat fishermen decided to resume fishing operations from Saturday onwards.