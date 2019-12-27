‘Unrealistic reservation’ of post leads to poll boycott

THOOTHUKUDI

Voters of two hamlets in as many village panchayats in the district boycotted the election held on Friday.

The post of village panchayat president of Pitchivilai, having 785 votes, was reserved for Scheduled Caste woman while the rural civic body has only six SC voters. Opposing it, the villagers, belonging to an intermediate caste, announced that they would boycott the election and hoisted black flags in Pitchivilai, even as SC women Rajeswari and Sundarachi filed their nominations.

When the polling started, only six votes were polled by SC voters while the others abstained from casting their votes. When the polling was about to be closed at 5 p.m., seven voters of the intermediate caste exercised their franchise. “This is unrealistic reservation that makes a mockery of others’ rights,” the villagers said.

Similarly, only seven of the 277 votes in Thaivilai (ward 6) under Ezhuvaraimukki village panchayat in Sattankulam panchayat union were polled as the others boycotted the election. Though the villagers had been appealing to the government to sanction a part-time ration shop in their hamlet instead of forcing them to buy their essential commodities from the ration shop in the next village, located about 4 km away, their request was not considered.

When they announced that they would boycott the poll if their demand was not met, the officials did not give them any assurance, the villagers said. Subsequently, no nomination was filed for Ezhuvaraimukki village panchayat (ward 6) and only seven voters from the ward cast their vote on Friday.

In booth 18 in Kamarajar Matriculation School on Mappillaiyoorani– Davispuram Road under Mappillaiyoorani village panchayat, only 110 of the 958 votes were polled, while in booth 16 in the same school, only 222 of the 1,071 votes were polled.