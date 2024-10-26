Unprecedented rain spoils festival mood; shopkeepers hope for better days

Continuous rain for over a week here has distressed shopkeepers who have hoped to earn a decent amount of money by selling festival essentials like clothes, crackers, fancy items among others. As a custom, people set up roadside shops on streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple during Deepavali to attract customers who visit the busy commercial establishments nearby.

People into this shop business, from locals to those from rural areas, set up shops on streets two weeks before Deepavali.

As the festival coincides with monsoon season, as an inevitable circumstance, hawkers sell their goods while facing the downpour. But as an unprecedent event, the heavy rain which lashed the city for the past few days halted their business completely.

Many people from places like Melur, Usilampatti, Vadipatti and other places, who set up shops, either stay in the city for the entire week or travel back and forth from their houses.

M. Karuppiah from Chekkanurani who sells plastic watches, sunglasses, hats, whistles every year since 2010, says that though the sales have gradually gone down over years, it will not be a drastic loss.

“As children, who are the target customers, have lost interest in such items owing to their growing interest in mobile phones and other gadgets, sales would not match our expectation, but as it is not a perishable item, it does not get spoilt.”

But, due to the unexpected heavy rain this year, even the minimum sales seem unachievable, he adds.

A woman named Priya from Othakadai, who has set a shop on West Masi Street with a table and a chair and an umbrella over her head, says her usual location was near the Vilakkuthoon, but as there was water inundation mixed with drainage water, no one was able to place their shop there.

In addition to this, to run away immediately in case of a sudden downpour she chose the location where she has currently set up her shop.

“People are also hesitant to come in the evening over the fear of heavy rain. People from places like Tirupparankundram, Melur, among others plan their shopping according to the weather, as it should not be hard for them to reach back home. Though rains start only in the evening, it is still a deterrent for them to move freely from their houses,” Ms. Priya says.

A traffic police officer at Vilakkuthoon says the people who visit the area for shopping are cautious about the weather. “All carry umbrellas in fear of possible rain. As they are not able to spend time, they rush through the shops by just giving a glance at the products. The hurry of people could be evidently seen in their movements,” he adds.

However, both the shopkeepers and police hope a large number of people would visit the area during the weekend. Hence, police deployment has been made accordingly.