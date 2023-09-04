HamberMenu
‘Unpopular’ BJP triggering religious hatred to divide people and get votes, says Alagiri

September 04, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Monday alleged the BJP is rapidly becoming unpopular “due to the anti-people and pro-rich policies” and “actions with the intention of triggering communal riots”. He alleged the BJP is now working overtime to divide India on religious grounds to get votes for one more term.

Mr Alagiri, during an interaction with journalists in Tirunelveli, alleged, the BJP was working overtime to drive a wedge among the people on religious, linguistic, and caste grounds, as “the INDIA bloc was getting stronger everyday.”  Hence, the BJP was trying to give new meaning to State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on ‘Sanatana dharma’ and mobilising nationwide support against his views, he charged.

“He has spoken only what Dravidar Kazhagam leader E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, late Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the past about ‘Sanatana dharma’. Since the Lok Sabha election is fast approaching and the BJP is rapidly losing its ground, it is spreading religious hatred for fetching votes and remaining in power for the third consecutive term,” Mr. Alagiri charged.

 According to him, eradication of ‘Sanatana dharma’ was not against Hinduism and the Hindus as great sages such as Vallalaar, Ramanujar and Swami Vivekananda and the political leaders of Tamil Nadu had fought hard against the superstitious beliefs and wicked practices being promoted by ‘Sanatana dharma’ like sati, encouraging social inequality etc.

 “While the leaders, who were keen on eradicating these social evils, have won the battle against the desperate attempts of a few, these forces were working against the revolutionary leaders. After failing in their attempt miserably, these forces are now diverting it as an attack on Hinduism and Hindus after the comments on ‘Sanatana dhana’ by Mr. Udhayanidhi. We want to tell these evil forces that religious faith and eradication of superstitious beliefs are different and poles apart and we never criticized any faith at any time,” Mr. Alagiri said.

On the Centre’s proposal of ‘one nation, one election’, the Congress leader said the Narendra Modi-led government was going ahead with this plan without discussing about it with the democratically elected State Governments. “This autocratic approach in democratic India will never succeed,” Mr. Alagiri said.

