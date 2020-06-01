Unorganised sector workers seek welfare aid hiked

01 June 2020 21:25 IST

MADURAI

A section of unorganised sector workers from Virudhunagar district moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, seeking a direction to the State government to increase the welfare aid from ₹1,000 to ₹9,000.

The petitioner, P. Priya representing ‘Amaipusara Matrum Kattumana Tholilalar Sangam’, in the public interest litigation petition said with the rise in prices of essential commodities, the welfare aid offered by the government in view of COVID-19 pandemic was not enough.

Daily wage labourers were suffering without wages and unable to meet their expenses. The meagre aid would not be sufficient for their sustenance, she said.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi adjourned the hearing in the case till June 3.