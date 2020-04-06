Unnecessary movement of people to be further restricted

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has got some relief after no new positive cases were reported from the district for the past two days. The district has got 11 positive cases so far.

Though the number of people venturing out has come down in the last few days, the district administration is planning to further restrict unnecessary movement of people.

On Sunday, a mass disinfecting work was taken up in all the urban and rural areas simultaneously as a precautionary measure.

“We have already ensured that vegetables and groceries are made available to the people within a radius of one km by spreading out vegetable markets in all important places. Besides, groceries are also available in local shops and hence, people need to travel longer distance,” he added.

In Virudhunagar town, the municipality has started selling bags of several vegetables for ₹ 100 through a mobile vending vehicle.

With mill owners complaining about foodgrains running out of stock, the district administration through the State Government has arranged for movement of pulses, millets and spices from Gujarat and Guntur.

The trucks are expected to reach here within three days.

“Once the mills here get adequate foodgrains, pulses and millets would be available in adequate quantity across the State. The surplus stock in the market would also prevent sale of essential commodities at exorbitant rates,” he added.

Already the local traders have been warned against selling grocery goods at a premium making using of the tough situation, Mr. Kannan said.

Police would further restrict movement of people with stringent action, including seizing of vehicles, he added.