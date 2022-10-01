University wins award for Optimum Utilisation of Resources

Alagappa University officials receive an award from Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has secured the ‘Winner Award’ (RUSA STAR) in the Universities category in Tamil Nadu for the Optimum Utilisation of Resources (OUR) from RUSA 2.0 funding.

Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University G. Ravi and RUSA 2.0 Coordinator Sanjeev Kumar Singh received the award from Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy in the presence of secretary to the Department of Higher Education and State Project Director of RUSA D. Karthikeyan at the award ceremony held at the Secretariat on September 28.

The State Project Directorate of RUSA has instituted RUSA-STAR Award for Optimum Utilisation of Resources (OUR) from RUSA funding to felicitate the beneficiary institutions of RUSA 1.0 and RUSA 2.0.