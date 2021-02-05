University Online Directorate inaugurated

Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran has inaugurated the Alagappa University Online Directorate (AUOLD) here on Friday.
After the University Grants Commission (UGC) had accorded permission to start online programmes, the university had established the Directorate.
In his address, the V-C said that the online programmes provide ‘anytime, anywhere education experience’, and they have been designed with an objective of giving a boost to the careers of learners and helping them use their full potential for elevation. The online programmes would be on a par with distance learning programmes. He also added that industry oriented teaching would be done by experts from business houses. Lectures by eminent faculty would be the highlight of the online programme, Dr. Rajendran said.
The online programmes include three UG - BA (Tamil), B. Com. and BBA and 10 PG which include M.A. (Tamil), M.A. (English), M.A. (Journalism and Mass Communication), M.Com., MBA (General), MBA (Financial Management), MBA (Logistics Management, MBA (Tourism), MBA (Human Resource Management) respectively.
In his welcome address, Online Programmes Director S. Thanushkodi said that it would be beneficial for students and working professionals. All the programmes would adhere to the ‘four quadrant stringent criteria’. University Registrar (in-charge) B. Vaseeharan, Syndicate members R. Swaminathan, T. R. Gurumoorthy, B. Sankaranarayanan and S. Karuppuchamy were present on the occasion.
