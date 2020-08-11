University holds webinar on assistive technology for special children

11 August 2020 22:31 IST

KODAIKANAL

Participants from various institutions, including some participants from cities like Dhaka, Muscat and Dubai, took part in a webinar on ‘Assistive Technology in Educating Children with Special Needs’ by Mother Teresa Women's University, here on Saturday.

The Research and Extension Centre of the university, organised the event aiming at shedding light on teachers who deal with students who have special needs by using the latest and user-friendly technology.

Advertising

Advertising

Vice-Chancellor Vaidehi Vijayakumar spoke on the need to integrate tools like highlighting pens and screen readers as well as usage of closed captioning for online learning for children with special needs.

The webinar had two technical sessions. The first session on assistive technology and inclusive classroom routines for all categories of children with special needs, including those with learning disabilities and visual impairment was conducted by Assistive Technology and Accessibility Consultant, Shankar Subbiah.

Senior Engineer, Centre for Assistive Technology and Innovations, National Institute for Speech and Hearing, Trivandrum, Akila Surendran, held the second session on low cost assistive technology solution for education. She demonstrated the preparation and usage of low-cost aids for children in a classroom set-up.

A total of 297 persons took part and received e-certificates from the university.