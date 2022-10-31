Unity Day celebrated at INS Parundu

National Unity Day was celebrated at naval air station INS Parundu at Uchipuli near here on Monday by conducting an event ‘Run for Unity.’

More than 120 sailors and 2 platoons of defence services Corps led by 18 officers participated in the run which was flagged off by Commanding Officer (AOL) Captain Pankaj Mongia. Later in the day, led by Commander Shashidhar R Bulusu, Executive Officer, they took a pledge for unity as a mark of paying tributes to the Iron man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in the political integration of Indian States after independence. The Sports Officer of the base, Lt. Cdr. Jojo Alex, in his speech, stressed the importance of unity in a country with so much of diversity in culture, language and belief, a press release stated.