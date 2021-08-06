Unity among villagers will ensure peace, development: DIG

Madurai

Unity among different sections of people in villages will ensure peace that is important for the overall development of the people and the State, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) N. Kamini.

She was addressing a function to mark social harmony organised by Madurai district unit of Social Justice and Human Rights at Tirumoogur in Madurai on Friday.

“Discrimination and abuse based on one’s birth and caste are a crime under the Constitution of India,” she said. Stating that the Government was implementing various developmental schemes, she said officials were taking the benefits to all sections of the people.

“If only there was unity and peace among the villagers, people can see development. The villagers should generously encourage children, who are good in both education and sports so that they shine in bigger stages,” Ms. Kamini said.

Stating that Tamil poet of Sangam age Kaniyan Poongunranar had said that the citizens of the universe were kin, she said Tamils were pioneer in rich civilization and culture.

Madurai Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, Madurai East Tahsildar, Pandi, Special Tahsildar (Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes), Kalaiselvi, District Vigilance Committee member, B. Pandiyaraja, were among those who took part.