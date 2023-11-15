HamberMenu
Unit office of Transport Department opened at Rajapalayam

November 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a sub-registrar office in Rajapalayam on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a sub-registrar office in Rajapalayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A unit office of Transport Department, headed by a Motor Vehicle Inspector, was opened at Rajapalayam to spare people of 33 revenue villages from going all the way to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Krishnankoil for their vehicles and driving licence related issues.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Minister for Transport S. S. Sivasankar, formally inaugurated the new office in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar, Rajapalayam MLA, S. Thangapandian.

Mr. Sivasankar said that 33 villages in Rajapalayam have been culled out of the Srivilliputtur RTO jurisdiction.

A total of 7,229 vehicles including auto rickshaws, buses and vehicles of educational institutions and 1.02 lakh two-wheelers were brought under the new office.

The new office would issue learners’ driving license, driving license, registration of vehicles, renewal of registration of vehicles, fitness certificate, inspection of accidents, hire purchase agreement endorsement and cancellation and transfer of ownership.

Rajapalayam Union Chairman, Singaraj, Rajapalayam municipal chairperson, Bavithra Syam, Deputy Commissioner (Transport), Ravichandran and RTO, Srivilliputtur, Ilango, were among those who were present.

Mr. Ramachandran also laid the foundation stone for construction of a new building for a sub-registrar office at a cost of ₹1.88 crore at Rajapalayam. 

