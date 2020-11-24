Unit 5 of TTPS resumes power generation

It tripped in November 2019 due to a technical snag.

24 November 2020 18:18 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

After a gap of one year, the fifth unit of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS), which was under prolonged maintenance and repairing, resumed power generation on Tuesday.

As the 5th unit of TTPS tripped in November 2019 due to a technical snag, power generation was hit in this unit. Since some of the vital components to be replaced in the broke down unit had to be sourced from Gujarat fabrication of the components as per the specifications and supply of the tailor-made spares consumed just over 12 months.

On fitting the spares received from Gujarat and subsequent trial runs, the fifth unit of coal-based TTPS resumed power generation on Tuesday.

While units 3 and 4 are also generating electricity as on Tuesday, units 1 and 2 have been kept idle.