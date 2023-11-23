Unique initiative to foster harmony among students begins in Tirunelveli

November 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A psychological workshop for training teachers from 30 schools and the coordinators was held here on Thursday as part of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan’s special initiative, ‘Anbaadum Mundril.’

The unique scheme has been designed and launched in the district by Dr. Karthikeyan to foster love, harmony and brotherhood among school students following clashes among them with caste overtones. Moreover, the programme also aims to tell them about evils of liquor, drugs and tobacco products.

After Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the scheme during his visit to the district on October 28, the first training session for the teachers has started. Teachers from 30 government and government-aided schools, their headmasters, assistant headmasters and the teachers in charge of various wings in the schools participated in the two-day training programme.

“This psychological initiative aims to promote love, harmony and empathy among the children. The trained teachers should transform the children’s attitude psychologically while improving their skills since we have roped in psychologists and counsellors from a voluntary organisation, besides sourcing support from education, revenue, police, local administration, sports and skill development departments,” said Dr. Karthikeyan, a medical doctor, while inaugurating the event.

Apart from the children, their parents and teachers will also get advice from this special team. “We’ll evaluate the progress at the end of this academic year and extend it to schools where the intervention is needed. We have planned to continue this programme for the next five years so as to have a significant impact,” Dr. Karthikyan said.

After pinpointing their skills, the children will be guided properly for strengthening their skills in their area of interest, improving their concentration, career guidance, self-employment, etc.

“Since these children should be insulated from caste outfits, due measures have been put in place with the police having started removing paintings with caste overtones from public places. Any evil force misguiding the children in the name of caste or religion will be dealt appropriately as our objective is to create a new society by ensuring love and brotherhood on school premises,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, psychiatrist Guru Bharathi, professor, Department of Psychology, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Yogaraj and trainers participated in the event.