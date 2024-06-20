GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union protests against transfer of village panchayat secretary

Published - June 20, 2024 09:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the transfer of a village panchayat secretary in the district, members of Tamil Nadu Village Panchayat Secretaries Association staged wait-in protest in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

Condemning the transfer of Reddiyarpatti village panchayat secretary Muthukutti from Palayamkottai union to Maanur union following charges against him, the village panchayat secretaries started “wait-in protest” in front of the Palayamkottai union office on the narrow Langarkana Street on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Village Panchayat Secretaries Association State president John Bosco said the village panchayat secretaries were victimised by higher-ups, including the Assistant Director of Village Panchayats, without any valid reason.

“The officials, in the guise of inspection, were taking even audited documents and taking action on the panchayat secretaries without any valid reason. Moreover, the village panchayat secretaries are transferred from one union to another union and Mr. Muthukutti is the latest victim. Hence, the victimisation of the village panchayat secretaries should stop,” Mr. Bosco said.

As the agitation caused serious traffic snarl along this busy road, the police put barricades to regulate protesters and the vehicular traffic as well. When the agitation continued, the police detained the protesters and released them in the evening.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / labour / unions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.