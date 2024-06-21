Union Minister visits ‘Fifth Island’ in hovercraft

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the ‘Fifth Island’ on a Coast Guard Hovercraft on Friday.

The Minister, who was here in the coastal district to participate in the World Yoga Day session, organised by the Indian Coast Guard at Dhanushkodi, visited the ‘Fifth Island’, the last island on the Indian side between India and Sri Lanka.

He appreciated the efforts of ICG in ensuring safety of fishermen, especially during calamities and distress situations.

The yoga session was attended by personnel from Coast Guard Station at Mandapam. Inspector General Donny Michael, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region East and other officers participated, a press release said.

