Union Minister reviews central projects in Ramanathapuram

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil interacted with the beneficiaries at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he had primarily come to oversee the implementation of Central government funded projects. By coordinating with the officials concerned, the works can be expedited at a faster pace. The objective of the visit was to personally interact with the officers engaged in executing works under the Union government and the delays would be prevented.

The beneficiaries from the district said that they received the grant for housing from the Central funds and among others.

The Minister said that under the Prime Minister’s Health Insurance and Kisan Credit scheme, the BPL families would be benefited.

He had a discussion with senior officers from the district and Additional Collector (Development) K J Praveen Kumar, District Revenue Officer A M Kamatchi Ganesan and others participated.

The Minister is expected to visit a few more habitations in the district on Thursday and also visit Rameswaram, officials said.

Earlier, he presided over a party meeting in which BJP functionaries and workers from the district attended. During the interaction, Mr. Patil urged the partymen to disseminate the Central government’s schemes to the needy people, a functionary said.