Union Minister inspects Smart Cities Mission projects in Tirunelveli

June 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V.K. Singh inspected some of the projects being implemented under Smart Cities Mission here on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh, who is in charge of four Parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli segment, was here to address BJP functionaries and attend a meeting with traders.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer Senthil Kumar, Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran and City Engineer Kumaresan, the Minister inspected Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand and VOC Stadium in between these meetings.

He asked the officials to ensure quality construction and finish the projects at the earliest.

Mr. Singh is scheduled to attend a meeting at Vickramasingapuram on Wednesday where he will address the Union government’s welfare scheme beneficiaries from Ambasamudram Assembly constituency. In the afternoon, he is visiting a senior BJP functionary at Lebbaikudiyiruppu, the native place of Speaker M. Appavu, in Radhapuram Assembly constituency.

An interesting meeting of Mr. Singh will be with Roman Catholic parish priest of Perumanal, a coastal hamlet near Koodankulam. This meeting assumes importance as BJP’s State president K. Annamalai recently visited Our Lady of Snows Basilica, Thoothukudi, where Rector of the shrine Rev. Fr. Kumar Raja received him and presented a memento to him.

After the meeting with the parish priest of Perumanal, the Minister will address beneficiaries of Central schemes in a meeting to be organized at Radhapuram in the evening.