Union Health Ministry to look into MP’s demand on vaccine

27 April 2021 19:51 IST

Madurai

Union Health Ministry has promised to look into the demands of Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, who had insisted that the Centre should regulate export of vaccines to ensure its availability in domestic market and to increase its production by allowing public sector units to produce it.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said that he got a phone call from Madan Mohan Das, special secretary to Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday in response to his letter dated April 23 addressed to the Union Minister.

“Till now, we used to get only replies to the letter written to the Centre. However, unusually, I got a call from the secretary who said that a decision on my letter would be taken and intimated to me,” he said.

The MP had demanded the Centre to give up its new pricing policy on vaccine and its supply should not be routed through open market.

The Centre should invoke “compulsory licensing norms” to ensure availability of vaccine for all.

Mr. Venkatesan had demanded that the Centre should prevail upon the US administration to remove curbs on active pharmaceutical ingredient supplies to India.