Union Food Secretary inspects PDS outlet in Rameswaram

Union Secretary of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey inspects Ramco Fair Price Shop in Rameswaram on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Public Distribution Commissioner V Rajaraman and Collector Johny Tom Varghese are present. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey inspected a fair price shop in Rameswaram and checked with the salesmen about the functioning of the outlet on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Mr Pandey was accompanied by Principal Secretary to TN government V Rajaraman, Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, TN Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director K Karpagam and other officials from the District Supply Office and among others were present.

He was briefed about the number of ration shops in the district and the methods adopted to check about the distribution of essential goods to the card holders. The Union Secretary urged the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries under the “ Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” received 5 kg of rice and under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category of people received 35 kgs of rice per month.