Union Budget will take India 10 years forward:  Panneerselvam

On allocation of special funds to Bihar and A.P., Mr. Panneerselvam said the allocation was based on merits and not because of coalition pressure

Published - July 23, 2024 07:09 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addressing his supporters at his farmhouse in Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addressing his supporters at his farmhouse in Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first Union Budget presented in the third term of the National Democratic Alliance government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would take the country 10 years forward, said former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Welcoming the Budget, he told reporters here on Tuesday that Mr. Modi had assumed the office of Prime Minister for the third time with the promise of achieving the development target for 10 years in the next five years.

On allocation of special funds to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Panneerselvam said the allocation was based on merits and not because of coalition pressure.

When asked about the huge flood relief funds allotted to Bihar even as Tamil Nadu was not given the same treatment, the former Chief Minister said the allocation was based on a Government Order and the Centre practised no discrimination among States.

