Union Budget has given clear direction to country’s development, says Annamalai

Terming the Union Budget as ‘Budget with Vision,’ BJP State president K. Annamalai has said the Budget has given clear direction to the country’s development.

Speaking to reporters here after inaugurating the memorial of late BJP MLA Velayutham on Tuesday, Mr. Annamalai said this Budget would guide the country on the path of development for the next 10 years. The reworked income tax slabs would ensure better savings in middle class families.

The ‘development-oriented’ Budget had accorded top priority for infrastructure development, ₹3 lakh crore for women and children development, skill training for one crore youth in top industrial units, thrust for marginal, small and medium enterprises by increasing Mudra loan slab, new urban housing scheme, etc. The plug-and-play industrial parks to come up in 100 places across the country would accelerate the growth further.

When asked about the unprecedented allocation of funds for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Mr. Annamalai said the neighbouring State was badly in need of funds for developing Amaravati, the proposed capital, ever since Telengana was carved out. Hence, ₹15,000 crore had been earmarked in the Union Budget.

On non-allocation of funds for Tamil Nadu for any of the projects mentioned by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ahead of the Budget presentation, the BJP president hoped that the State would get some of the plug-and-play industrial parks coming-up at 100 places across India.

“We’ll get more information in this connection within a day or two. The Union government, which has funded Chennai Metro’s first phase, will allot funds for the second phase also,” he hoped.

Mr. Annamalai said the performance of Tamil Nadu students in NEET had once again proved that the State had accepted the national-level admission test for medicine. He also rejected the charges that the National Testing Agency conducting NEET had failed in its duty in the wake of question paper leak in some places.

