Union Budget evokes mixed reaction from trade bodies in Madurai

The trade bodies in Madurai offered a mixed reaction to the Budget 2024-25 presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan said that the Budget left the business sector and the general public largely disappointed. It failed to deliver any significant new initiatives or benefits. While the budget announced a reduction in income tax rates, the benefits remain negligible for most taxpayers. The anticipated tax reforms did not materialise. There were no new announcements for railway projects, metro expansions, or airport developments in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the southern regions of the State, he said.

However, he said that there were some commendable initiatives, including ₹ 1.52 lakh crore allocation for the agriculture sector, plan to engage one crore farmers in organic farming over the next two years, the increase in the Mudra loan limit from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh, and the scheme to provide solar power to one crore houses.

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu hailed the decision to promote the farm sector by giving thrust on the productivity and resilience in agriculture through transforming agriculture research, establishing bio-inputs resource centres, mission for pulses and oil seeds to achieve self-sufficiency, promotion of vegetable production and the supply chains and facilitate Digital Public Infrastructure for agriculture.

He appreciated the impetus given to MSMEs, in particular labour-intensive manufacturing units. However, he said that he expected second generation reforms called GST 2.0 would be implemented. Lack of such an announcement was a great disappointment, he said.

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S.V.S.S. Velshankar welcomed the decision to provide skill development training for youth, encouraging organic farming, developing biological research centres across the country, to coordinate working with State governments to develop digital Technology, to develop Industrial Corridor along Chennai-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam and to provide credit guarantee to MSMEs.

Though a lot of projects were announced regarding tourism, no particular schemes were announced for Tamil Nadu which has a lot of tourist places. Nothing regarding Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor was announced. Also, no schemes were announced for those districts in Tamil Nadu that were affected by the floods last year, he said.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association president R.M. Lakshminarayanan said that he welcomed the decision to provide provisions to avail loan to buy industrial equipment through credit guarantee scheme without any collateral, the special scheme announced to provide relief to MSMEs and the announcement of new industrial estates.

He said that they were expecting the announcement of a 75% subsidy for buying new machinery to upgrade MSMEs. However, it was disappointing that no such announcement was made. No alterations in GST and tax relaxations was also a disappointment, he said.

Tamil Nadu Vaigai Farmers Association in Ramanathapuram has welcomed the announcements on initiating one crore farmers into natural farming in the country in the next two years and releasing of new 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient seed varieties across 32 field and horticulture crops.

Its president, M.S.K. Packianathan appreciated allocation of ₹ 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and its allied sector in the budget.

Mr. Packianathan also welcomed the announcement on six crore farmers and their lands to be brought into the farmer and land registries.

The Sattur Chamber of Commerce and Industries has expressed disappointment over “neglect” of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. Its general secretary M.A.C.S. Ravindran said that while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh had been given lion’s share in the budget, allocation for Tamil Nadu was disappointing.

He expected good allocation of funds for infrastructure development projects, especially railway projects and Metro Rail projects.

“Metro Rail projects for Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore would help ease the traffic congestion and faster movement within the cities. But, not much has been given for these projects,” he said.

However, he welcomed the relief given to income tax payers by way of revising the income tax slabs.