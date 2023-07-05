Uniform Civil Code is nothing but ensuring social justice and an egalitarian society, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

July 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

TIRUNELVELI

The Uniform Civil Code proposed by the Union government is an earnest attempt to ensure social justice for people from all sections of the society and to create an egalitarian society, Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi Airport on Wednesday, Dr. Tamilisai, who was here to attend the ‘kumbabhishekam’ of Ariyanatha Swami Temple at Harikesavanallur in Tirunelveli district, said the proposed uniform civil code was being portrayed as an Act against people following a particular religion, which was just an illusion. While speaking about social justice and egalitarian society, some leaders oppose uniform civil code, under which everyone would be treated as equal and equal rights ensured for all.

“It is nothing but providing firm foundation for social justice and egalitarian society being proposed by these leaders,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

The former BJP State president said there was a perception in Tamil Nadu that speaking in favour of Hindus or Hindu festivals was against secularism, which was wrong. Even the Chief Minister would not wish the Hindus on important festivals, which was unfair.

The Governor criticised Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi for writing a letter to the Ministry of Railways seeking operation of special trains in August for the car festival of Our Lady of Snows Basilica. “Instead of requesting for operation of special trains and additional buses for the celebrations of a particular religion, it will be great if the MP, elected by people from all religions, should also seek operation of special trains for the festivals of all other important places of worship in Thoothukudi district including Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur. She should not be biased,” Ms. Tamilisai said.

