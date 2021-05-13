Unified command centre set up for anti-pandemic operations in Tenkasi

The district administration has established a unified command centre (UCC) to check the spread of COVID-19 by coordinating various departments under one roof.

According to Collector G.S. Sameeran, the centre has 11 sections in a place to deal with COVID-19 suspects, their treatment, bed availability, oxygen stock, counseling through phone etc.

The first section will get the test results from the government and private labs and concentrate on sending the details about the infected persons to primary health centres close to their places and ensure they were getting proper treatment on admission. If the patients are seriously infected, the section will make arrangements to admit them in government hospital for appropriate treatment.

The second section will monitor over phone the patients in home quarantine and send them to hospital for treatment if their health condition deteriorates. The personnel manning this section will constantly be in touch with the patients to monitor their health status.

The third section will deal with allocation of beds to patients referred to hospital and availability of oxygen in hospitals across the district. Besides keeping the Collector informed about the two pieces of vital data at regular intervals, the information should be updated in the State government’s website in the morning and evening so as to enable the higher-ups in Chennai to take appropriate measures. The fourth section should update and send the information to the State COVID-19 Emergency Centre.

The fifth unit should take care of distribution of COVID-19 vaccine and administration to the target group, especially vulnerable groups and people with comorbidities. The number of vaccines administered should be updated everyday and account the fine collected from the lockdown and COVID-19 protocol violators.

The sixth unit should counsel inmates of COVID Care Centres through phone and the seventh section should attend calls from the public seeking information relating to COVID-19 and treatment. The eighth section monitors taluk-level COVID control rooms and takes care of inspections being done everyday by medical officers, block development officers and other monitoring officers.

The ninth unit will be in-charge of personal protection kits in stock in the district, distribution of medicines to people in home quarantine etc. Moreover, this unit should monitor supply of medical equipment and personal protection kits from the godown to hospitals. Besides preparing press statements in Tamil and English everyday, the tenth section should forward the news appeared in media on COVID-19 in Tenkasi to officials concerned.

The last section, the administrative wing of the UCC, will give appropriate instructions based on the situation arising out time to time and get reports from the officials concerned about the action carried out, Dr. Sameeran said.