July 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

An unidentified objected exploded in a house under Karimedu police station limits on Saturday night.

According to police, neighbours heard the explosion and alerted the police. Police investigation revealed that the house, belonging to one R. Ajit, a medical representative, saw an explosion in which a concrete slab and a door were partially damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police could not immediately ascertain what led to the blast. Karimedu police are investigating the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.