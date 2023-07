July 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

An unidentified objected exploded in a house under Karimedu police station limits on Saturday night.

According to police, neighbours heard the explosion and alerted the police. Police investigation revealed that the house, belonging to one R. Ajit, a medical representative, saw an explosion in which a concrete slab and a door were partially damaged.

The police could not immediately ascertain what led to the blast. Karimedu police are investigating the case.