Unidentified minor girl found dead in farm well near Sivaganga

Body of an unidentified girl was found in a farm well under Sivaganga Taluk police station limits.

The girl had injury on her head and fracture in a hand, the police said.

When the farmer, Baluchamy, came to the farm in the morning, he found the girl ‘s body in the shallow water.

The body was lowered into the water by putting some stones in her dress.

“Initial probe suggested that the girl was not raped. We have registered a case of suspicious death,” Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen said.

