Unidentified man posts woman’s photo, phone number in social media

Madurai

A 30-year-old woman of Usilampatti has lodged a complaint that an unidentified person had uploaded her photograph and phone numbers on Facebook with a request to Facebook users to call her.

Cyber crime police of Madurai rural district have registered a case of stalking and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

The police said that the woman had been receiving frequent calls from strangers to her mobile numbers since Monday. Later, she came to know that her photograph and mobile numbers had been posted in social media. The victim suspected one of her male colleagues, Prasath, at a petrol bunk in Palani to be behind the incident.

The woman said that when Prasath had tried to force the woman to make a video call to him, she had refused. Angered over this, the man had threatened to post her photograph on Facebook, she said.

Cyber crime police are investigating.