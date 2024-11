An unidentified person was found dead near M. Chatrapatti on Sunday morning. Police could not establish his identity till late in the night.

The police said that his throat was found slit and the body was lying in a secluded place near a TASMAC shop.

M. Chatrapatti police are investigating.

