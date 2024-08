A 35-year-old unidentified man was killed in a road accident near Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Saturday night. The man while crossing the road near Periyar bus stand was hit by a government bus. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital but doctors declared him dead on Tuesday.

