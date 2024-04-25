GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unidentified body of man found on Vaigai riverbed

April 25, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Body of an unidentified person was found on the Vaigai riverbed near Alber Victor bridge on Tuesday night

Police said that corporation workers, who were involved in cleaning activities on Tuesday night after Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai river, found the body of a man aged around 45 years on the riverbed off Azhwarpuram. Police enquiry revealed that the man had come to take bath in the river. The police were yet to establish his identity.

The police have registered a case of suspcious death based on the complaint of Corporation Supervisor Nanthakumar.

