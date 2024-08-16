ADVERTISEMENT

Unexpected rains bring respite to residents from sweltering heat

Published - August 16, 2024 07:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The sudden downpour led to waterlogging in many areas in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The sudden downpour that soaked this port town on Friday gave nightmarish experience to road-users as the stagnant rainwater at several places caused accidents involving bike riders.

ADVERTISEMENT

 After sweltering heat baked the residents in the forenoon, sudden downpour lashed the town for about 75 minutes in the afternoon since 12.15 p.m. Even though the rain started between Third Mile and Korampallam, the strong winds took the rain to various parts of Thoothukudi to cause waterlogging in several places along the busy Palayamkottai Road.

 While good number of bike riders lost their balance and fell due to stagnant water on the uneven roads with undulations, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles had to move slowly to avert mishaps.

 In Kovilpatti, the unseasonal rain flooded the already clogged drainage channels near Anna Bus Stand and the overflowing sewage along the roads caused untold hardship to the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US