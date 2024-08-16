Unexpected rains bring respite to residents from sweltering heat

The sudden downpour that soaked this port town on Friday gave nightmarish experience to road-users as the stagnant rainwater at several places caused accidents involving bike riders.

After sweltering heat baked the residents in the forenoon, sudden downpour lashed the town for about 75 minutes in the afternoon since 12.15 p.m. Even though the rain started between Third Mile and Korampallam, the strong winds took the rain to various parts of Thoothukudi to cause waterlogging in several places along the busy Palayamkottai Road.

While good number of bike riders lost their balance and fell due to stagnant water on the uneven roads with undulations, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles had to move slowly to avert mishaps.

In Kovilpatti, the unseasonal rain flooded the already clogged drainage channels near Anna Bus Stand and the overflowing sewage along the roads caused untold hardship to the public.