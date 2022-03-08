Unexpected rain drenches Thoothukudi

The bad condition of temporary bus stand in Thoothukudi on Tuesday for last night heavy rain in the city.

THOOTHUKUDI

The sudden unseasonal rain drenched the coastal towns of the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

As it began to rain suddenly around 2.30 a.m., the two-and-a-half-hour-long rain caused water stagnation at several places including the temporary bus-stand to trouble the unwary passengers a lot. The rainwater stagnating along the Palayamkottai affected the smooth movement of vehicular traffic for a while.

Mayor N.P. Jegan immediately visited the water-stagnant areas along with the Corporation officials in the dawn and took steps for draining the water that restored normal life.

Coastal areas like Tiruchendur, Kaayalpattinam and Arumuganeri also experienced the downpour in the early hours of Tuesday.

Though the unseasonal rain had brought down the soaring temperature, salt manufacture was hit. “It will take another 10 days or so to restart salt production after repairing the damaged saltpans,” the salt producers said.