ADVERTISEMENT

Undertrial escapes from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

Published - July 29, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An undertrial who was undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital escaped from police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said A. Manikandan, 37, of Karaiyiruppu under Thatchanallur police station limits in Tirunelveli city was detained by the police on July 25. He is an accused in several cases. As he complained of stomach pain, Manikandan, who had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison in judicial custody, was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

 Since he was found to be suffering from ‘kidney stone’ issue, Manikandan was under treatment.

 Even as the treatment was going on, Manikandan escaped from the hospital. When the police checked the CCTV footages, they found that Manikandan had escaped from the hospital with the help of a stranger, who picked him up on his bike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Efforts are on to secure Manikandan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US