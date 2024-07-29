Undertrial escapes from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

An undertrial who was undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital escaped from police custody.

Police said A. Manikandan, 37, of Karaiyiruppu under Thatchanallur police station limits in Tirunelveli city was detained by the police on July 25. He is an accused in several cases. As he complained of stomach pain, Manikandan, who had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison in judicial custody, was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Since he was found to be suffering from ‘kidney stone’ issue, Manikandan was under treatment.

Even as the treatment was going on, Manikandan escaped from the hospital. When the police checked the CCTV footages, they found that Manikandan had escaped from the hospital with the help of a stranger, who picked him up on his bike.

Efforts are on to secure Manikandan.

