Undertrial escapes from police station

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 20, 2022 20:13 IST

An undertrial escaped from Tirunelveli Town police station on Thursday after he was picked-up by the police following the arrest warrant issued by the court.

 Police said Murugaperumal, 29, of Thenpaththu Poolaankudiyiruppu near here was facing the trial of a case registered against him. Even as the trial was going on, Murugaperumal did not appear before the court, which issued an arrest warrant against him.

 When the Tirunelveli Town police nabbed Murugaperumal on Thursday afternoon, he was taken to the Tirunelveli Town police station from where he managed to escape in the guise of going to the washroom.

 Tirunelveli Town police are on the lookout for him.

