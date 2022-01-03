‘Understand sacrifices of freedom fighters’

Hailing the sacrifices of late freedom fighter ‘Veeramangai’ Velu Nachiar, Rural Development Minister K. R. Periakaruppan appealed to the younger generation to learn about their struggle in making India an independent nation from the colonial British regime.

After garlanding the statue of Velu Nachiar at Chettikulam in Sivaganga district on Monday marking the 292nd birth anniversary, the Minister said that she was the first woman to fight the Britishers from this part of the region, which motivated more and more people to follow her in the struggle.

In a bid to ensure that the historic moments were preserved, the then DMK leader and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had built memorials for many of the freedom fighters in Tamil Nadu. As a result of which, the message about the stalwarts were visible even today. He urged the younger generation to imbibe the qualities of sacrifice and to learn to come up the hard way from such leaders and wished they cultivated good habits and brought laurels to the society.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy, Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar, MLAs A. Tamilarasi Ravikumar, S. Mangudi and functionaries from many other political outfits and service organisations also garlanded the statue at the memorial.