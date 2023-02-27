ADVERTISEMENT

Understand health needs of society and help government fulfil them, says Collector

February 27, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan addresses a health review meeting on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Doctors posted in public health units such as primary health centres, government hospitals and medical college hospital sshould understand the health needs of the community and fulfil them with the help of the official machinery, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said here on Monday.

 Addressing a health review meeting, Dr. Karthikeyan, a physician, said the State government, with the help of World Bank, had introduced the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme and was implementing it in 10 districts, including Tirunelveli, to understand the actual health needs of the community and fulfil them.

 “Since health services to the community are being accorded the highest priority, doctors posted in primary health centres, government hospitals and government medical college hospital, to understand the genuine health needs of the public, should maintain good rapport with the public coming to the hospitals for finding remedy to their ailments. If we can understand the health needs of society, quality health services can be ensured to everyone in society by creating adequate facilities and medical infrastructure even though the patient lives in a remote corner,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

 The Collector also visited an exhibition on public health, integrated child development programme, national anti-leprosy mission and tuberculosis eradication programme.

 Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, M. Ravichandran, Deputy Director of Public Health Rajendran, heads of village panchayats and others participated in the review meeting.

