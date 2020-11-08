‘Underpass below runway being mulled’

The option of constructing an underpass below the runway of Madurai airport to facilitate the extension of the runway would be discussed with Chief Minister who will take it up to with the Centre, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar here on Sunday.

He chaired a meeting with Collector T. Anbalagan, Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan and other officials to discuss expansion of Madurai airport. He said around 90% of land acquisition for airport expansion had been completed. The extension of the runway would necessitate diversion of Ring Road and hence an inspection was carried out.

“We learnt that Varanasi airport also had an underpass under the runway and it was decided to have a similar one in Madurai. The Chief Minister’s help will be sought to obtain the technical sanction from the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Udhayakumar also hailed the water conservation initiatives of the State government as Tamil Nadu has bagged the Best State award under National Water Awards, 2019, presented by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Rejuvenation of waterbodies through kudimaramathu scheme, Cauvery-Gundar river link project and Tamiraparani-Karumeniyar-Nambiyar river interlinking project were some of the important initiatives of the government, he said.