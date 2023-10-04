Underground drainage work in left out areas in Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones in Tirunelveli to begin shortly

October 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Work on the underground drainage scheme for left out areas of Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones in Tirunelveli Corporation are expected to begin shortly as all mandatory permission, including the funding agency’s nod, have been obtained.

At the Corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday, Chairman of Palayamkottai zone M. Francis urged officials to expedite the proposed Murappanaadu drinking water project to ensure sufficient supply to residents of Palayamkottai zone.

When he wanted to know about the fate of the UGD scheme for the uncovered areas of Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said a revised estimate of ₹663 crore had been prepared after the contract firm executing the works earlier withdrew midway.

“Since we have to execute the underground drainage programme in the uncovered areas within the shortest possible duration, we have divided the work into three units and awarded it to three different firms. While work on two units of the project will begin shortly as Asian Development Bank, the funding agency, has given its mandatory consent, the corporation is actively working on floating tender for the last unit,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

Administrative sanction would be obtained for the Murappanaadu drinking water scheme within a couple of days, he added.

Chairperson of Melapalayam Zone Kathija Iqlam Fazila said the Corporation should take efforts for impounding stray cattle and street dogs. She also wanted a permanent Assistant Commissioner for Melapalayam Zone.

Chairperson of Tirunelveli Zone Maheshwari appealed to the Mayor to take steps for maintaining public toilets, bathrooms and sewerage channels in the Zone. “Sprinkling of anti-mosquito agents and fumigation should be done in the evening instead of in the morning.”

Mayor P.M. Saravanan asked the Corporation staff to keep the roads in Palayamkottai clean as Dussehra would be celebrated in a big way.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, who participated in the meeting, urged the Corporation to ensure early completion of the Murappanaadu drinking water scheme.

“Since the Parliamentary elections are approaching, the councillors should serve the public so as to ensure the victory of our candidate,” Mr. Wahab said and left the meeting. Most of the councillors followed him and only 10 of them continued to participate in the meeting.

As the DMK councillors were leaving the hall, an unidentified person was seen videographing them with his mobile phone. Agitated over this, some of the councillors and those who accompanied them thrashed the stranger and snatched the mobile phone from him.

They handed over the phone to Mr. Saravanan and asked him to file a complaint with the police against the stranger. Some of the councillors even accused the stranger of being the Mayor’s aide.

