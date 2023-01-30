Underground drainage system to be commissioned in June in Thoothukudi

January 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The much-delayed underground drainage project of this port town, which was originally sanctioned in 1984, will be commissioned in June, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has said.

Addressing the Corporation council meeting held here on Monday, Mr. Jegan said due thrust was being given to complete the long-drawn underground drainage project. The uncovered areas would get the scheme in due course.

The Corporation, after laying huge pipes for about 8 km, has planned to pump the liquid waste getting collected in Thoothukudi town to the yard, created on 500 acres of land between Ayyanarpuram and Tharuvaikulam on East Coast Road.

Of ₹ 46.39 crore, the Corporation’s contribution is ₹ 15.74 crore (33%) and the loan is ₹ 26.01 crore (45%). The remaining ₹ 4.64 crore is grant under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Programme III.

Though the project was announced in 1984, administrative sanction was given only in 2005 and the work was entrusted to TWAD Board, which is executing this project for 18-long years.

The Mayor assured the councillors that the 20 feet and 40 feet-wide roads would be laid in ‘end-to-end’ format after removing in impartial manner encroachments, if any, in the city.

“The councillors should extend their cooperation in removing the illegal structures,” the Mayor appealed.

Mr. Jegan said Thoothukudi, which should have a minimum of 151 parks, had only 40 greeneries and hence, new parks would be created based on the space available and the demand from the public.

Today’s meeting resolved to install 2,887 LED streetlights on an outlay of ₹ 5.54 crore, construct sanitary complexes at 6 places at the cost of ₹ 1.62 crore, new roads at the cost of ₹ 14.34 crore, laying of paver block roads, construction of culverts and allocation of 5 shops in Roach Park to the women self-help groups.

Commissioner T. Charusree was present.