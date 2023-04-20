ADVERTISEMENT

Undergo periodic health check-up, Collector tells pregnant women

April 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar on Thursday inspected a primary health centre (PHC) and a health sub-centre in Nagercoil and appealed to pregnant women to undergo periodic health check-up as prescribed by their doctors

At Shenbhagaramanpudur Upgraded PHC, Mr. Sridhar inspected the scan centre, ECG room, X-ray unit, labour room and ward, clinical lab, trauma care section, in-patient ward and the operation theatre and interacted with the patients there.

 He also checked the implementation of various public health-related welfare schemes being executed by the State and the Central Governments. After distributing nutritious meal kits to pregnant women, he asked them to visit the centre regularly for health screening as prescribed by the doctors.

He inspected the construction of an additional building at the PHC on an outlay of ₹50 lakh and asked the officials and the contractor to expedite the works.

 At Santhaivilai Health Sub-Centre, the Collector reviewed the medical assistance being given to pregnant women, neonatal treatment section, communicable diseases section and ENT section.

He visited two coconut fibre products manufacturing units at Dharmapuram village panchayat in Rajakkalmangalam union and inspected the implementation of Jal Jeevan projects for giving drinking water to the rural residents.

 He also visited the manufacturing units of self-help groups making value-added products from palmyra leaf and coconut shell at Vadakku Kundal.

