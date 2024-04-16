Under-trial dies of heart attack

April 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

An under-trial lodged in Palayamkottai Central prison died due to suspected cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Police said Jayakumar, 60, of Sivakasi had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison after being arrested by the Kovilpatti East police in 2000 for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes. After being enlarged in bail, he went underground and did not appear before the court for hearing.

As the court issued warrant against Jayakumar, he was arrested in February last and remanded in judicial custody. When he developed chest pain on Monday night, he was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

Perumalpuram police have registered a case.

