ADVERTISEMENT

Under-trial dies of heart attack

April 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An under-trial lodged in Palayamkottai Central prison died due to suspected cardiac arrest on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said Jayakumar, 60, of Sivakasi had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison after being arrested by the Kovilpatti East police in 2000 for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes. After being enlarged in bail, he went underground and did not appear before the court for hearing.

 As the court issued warrant against Jayakumar, he was arrested in February last and remanded in judicial custody. When he developed chest pain on Monday night, he was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

 Perumalpuram police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US