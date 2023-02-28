Uncovered areas of Thoothukudi Corporation to get underground drainage scheme

February 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Corporation council meeting held here on Tuesday with Mayor Jegan Periyasamy in chair resolved to execute the underground drainage scheme in hitherto uncovered areas of the port town on an outlay of ₹137.71 crore.

The meeting also decided to extend the breakfast scheme in 10 more corporation primary schools for the benefit of 1,819 students, mostly from poor families.

When the councillors objected to supply of only a particular newspaper to students of Corporation schools, they said the students should be provided with all leading dailies, including The Hindu’ and Hindu Thamizh Thisai’ if the Corporation was really keen on enlightening the students with new information.

They also demanded supply of free drinking water in tankers for the ‘common feast’ being organised by small temples, control of stray dog menace and credible action to control dengue.

Mr. Jegan said the Corporation administration would plant 70,000 tree saplings in various parts of Thoothukudi to mark the first anniversary of the present council and the 70 th birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “In the first phase, 1,000 tree saplings will be planted in the Corporation’s garbage yard near Tharuvaikulam.”

Due action was being taken to control dengue by deploying 150 field staff to visit every house to check fever cases and dengue mosquito breeding spots. “If a particular area houses more fever cases, we will organise fever camps in those places,” Mr. Jegan said.

The Corporation had introduced on trial basis a new mobile app for registering complaints by the aggrieved public. “Once it is launched, the public can download it from Google Playstore and use it,” the Mayor added.

Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar was present.