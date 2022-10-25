Uncle attempts to murder niece who married outside community, on Deepavali day in Madurai

The man poured kerosene on his niece as she was holding a firecracker; the 20-year-old suffered 13% burns; the man has been arrested

S Sundar Madurai
October 25, 2022 16:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

'Thalai' Deepavali celebrations turned tragic for a 20-year-old woman, B. Pavithra, as she suffered burn injuries on her face and shoulder after her uncle poured kerosene on her while she held a firecracker, late on Monday evening. Her uncle did this, police said, as Pavithra had married a man of a different caste, against the wishes of her family.

As the victim was bursting firecrackers in front of her house, her uncle, C. Karthik, who is a neighbour, poured kerosene on her head. The sparks from a sparkler firecracker she was playing with led to the kerosene catching fire.

The woman has been addmitted to hospital with 13% burns. Meanwhile, the accused, Karthik, was also admitted to hospital after he was beaten up by local residents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Pavithra, a resident of Maruthu Pandian Nagar in Madakulam, had fallen in love with Balaji who lived opposite to their house. However, both the families had opposed their relationship as they belonged to different communities.

Meanwhile, Pavithra's father shifted the family to Erode. However, Pavithra, who stood her ground, came to Madurai against her family's wish a few days ago, and married Balaji after lodging a complaint with the local police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As they were celebrating Deepavali, Karthik, who lived on the same street was offended at Pavithra's wedding and her joy celebrating Deepavali with crackers, and so, poured kerosene on her, police said.

S.S. Colony police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Karthik.

Another murder attempt

In an unrelated incident, a man, Subbaiah, and his two sons, attempted to murder another man, A. Vijayan (44) of Tirupparankundram, as the victim had objected to his daughter having a love affair with Subbaiah's son, Vignesh, on Monday.

The police said that the father and his sons, Vignesh and Rajkumar, barged into the house of Vijayan at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tirupparankundram and had picked a quarrel with him. Suddenly, Vignesh stabbed Vijayan with a pair of scissors. Tirupparankundram police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
festivals
murder
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app