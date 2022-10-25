Uncle attempts to murder niece who married outside community, on Deepavali day in Madurai

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

'Thalai' Deepavali celebrations turned tragic for a 20-year-old woman, B. Pavithra, as she suffered burn injuries on her face and shoulder after her uncle poured kerosene on her while she held a firecracker, late on Monday evening. Her uncle did this, police said, as Pavithra had married a man of a different caste, against the wishes of her family.

As the victim was bursting firecrackers in front of her house, her uncle, C. Karthik, who is a neighbour, poured kerosene on her head. The sparks from a sparkler firecracker she was playing with led to the kerosene catching fire.

The woman has been addmitted to hospital with 13% burns. Meanwhile, the accused, Karthik, was also admitted to hospital after he was beaten up by local residents.

Police said that Pavithra, a resident of Maruthu Pandian Nagar in Madakulam, had fallen in love with Balaji who lived opposite to their house. However, both the families had opposed their relationship as they belonged to different communities.

Meanwhile, Pavithra's father shifted the family to Erode. However, Pavithra, who stood her ground, came to Madurai against her family's wish a few days ago, and married Balaji after lodging a complaint with the local police.

As they were celebrating Deepavali, Karthik, who lived on the same street was offended at Pavithra's wedding and her joy celebrating Deepavali with crackers, and so, poured kerosene on her, police said.

S.S. Colony police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Karthik.

Another murder attempt

In an unrelated incident, a man, Subbaiah, and his two sons, attempted to murder another man, A. Vijayan (44) of Tirupparankundram, as the victim had objected to his daughter having a love affair with Subbaiah's son, Vignesh, on Monday.

The police said that the father and his sons, Vignesh and Rajkumar, barged into the house of Vijayan at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tirupparankundram and had picked a quarrel with him. Suddenly, Vignesh stabbed Vijayan with a pair of scissors. Tirupparankundram police are investigating.