ADVERTISEMENT

Unchecked growth of shrubs poses danger to motorists in K.K. Nagar roundabout

December 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai

S Sundar
S Sundar

Shrubs grown in the traffic island near K.K. Nagar Arch block visibility for motorists. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Unchecked growth of shrubs on the traffic island near M.G.R. statue junction in K.K. Nagar is posing danger to motorists.

With intermittent rainfall reported in the city, shrubs and trees have grown high and dense. Those maintaining traffic islands had not trimmed the shrubs which are now threatening to defeat the very purpose of the traffic island -- safe passage of vehicles from different directions at the junction.

The green leaves are obstructing the view for motorists, who come from District Court Complex side towards K.K. Nagar arch, of the oncoming vehicles from 80 Feet Road. Some of the vehicles, especially autorickshaws and two-wheelers, cross the junction at higher speed and the lack of visibility from the distance for other motorists would lead to collision.

Another danger at the spot is the violation of traffic rules by some two-wheeler riders who proceed to the district court complex from K.K. Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of choosing the left lane of Melur Road to go up to the main gate of the court complex, they go up to the round about and take a left turn to take the wrong lane. This is one of the busiest roads in the city almost all vehicles from New Natham Road go through this lane to reach Mattuthavani.

Risking their lives, they cut through the flow of vehicles, including buses and cars, on the opposite direction, and bike riders enter the court premises through the other entrance on Melur Road.

Thereby, they also put the life of other riders, especially aged riders, in danger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US