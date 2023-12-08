Unchecked growth of shrubs poses danger to motorists in K.K. Nagar roundabout

December 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai

Unchecked growth of shrubs on the traffic island near M.G.R. statue junction in K.K. Nagar is posing danger to motorists.

With intermittent rainfall reported in the city, shrubs and trees have grown high and dense. Those maintaining traffic islands had not trimmed the shrubs which are now threatening to defeat the very purpose of the traffic island -- safe passage of vehicles from different directions at the junction.

The green leaves are obstructing the view for motorists, who come from District Court Complex side towards K.K. Nagar arch, of the oncoming vehicles from 80 Feet Road. Some of the vehicles, especially autorickshaws and two-wheelers, cross the junction at higher speed and the lack of visibility from the distance for other motorists would lead to collision.

Another danger at the spot is the violation of traffic rules by some two-wheeler riders who proceed to the district court complex from K.K. Nagar.

Instead of choosing the left lane of Melur Road to go up to the main gate of the court complex, they go up to the round about and take a left turn to take the wrong lane. This is one of the busiest roads in the city almost all vehicles from New Natham Road go through this lane to reach Mattuthavani.

Risking their lives, they cut through the flow of vehicles, including buses and cars, on the opposite direction, and bike riders enter the court premises through the other entrance on Melur Road.

Thereby, they also put the life of other riders, especially aged riders, in danger.

