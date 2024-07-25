GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unchanged guide board at GRH creates confusion among visitors

Hospital administration earlier this month changed the numbers of all wards, but the delay in changing ward numbers on the guide board at the hospital entrance has made the job of the visitors much harder than before

Published - July 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

C. Palanivel Rajan
The unchanged guide board at the entrance of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The unchanged guide board at the entrance of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

 

In a move to make it easier for the visitors to identify various wards located at different buildings on the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, the hospital administration earlier this month changed the numbers of all the wards.

Though it was welcomed at first, the delay in changing the ward numbers on the guide board fixed on a wall at the hospital entrance, defying the actual purpose of the move, has made the job of the visitors much harder than before.

Kamatchi who came to the hospital with a complication related to diabetes was misguided by the hospital staff and went all the way to the super specialty block located near Anna Bus Stand along with her sick husband. A proper guide board would have spared her this trouble.

She said the ward number mentioned on the admission form was not on the guide board. When they asked a security guard, he asked them to go to the building opposite Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI).

“We were able to afford an auto to go there, but if someone who cannot afford an auto is misguided like us, what would they do?,” she asked.

A senior doctor at the hospital said the actual purpose was to make ward identification simpler as the old numbers were given on a different basis. “Now we have numbered wards in such a way that the rooms on the first floor will have a common numbered series and the second floor will have a different numbered series,” he said.

For example, the outpatient ward, pharmacy and lab, were previously given random numbers as 1, 28-A and 26, respectively, but according to the new numbering system, the numbers were 100, 101 and 102, he said.

“It will be, though, harder for the staff and the doctors who worked here for long to get familiar with the new numbering system,” he added.

As the numbers were still not fixed for some wards, the guide board had not been changed. Once it all got over, the ward numbers on the guide board would also be corrected, the doctor said.

