Uncertified toys worth over ₹20 lakh seized by BIS officials in Madurai

January 16, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

BIS officials conducti a raid in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai branch office, seized more than 3,080 uncertified toys from two toy shops here on Wednesday.

After BIS certification was made mandatory from January 2021 for toys — intended for use by children under 14 years of age — as per the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, raids were conducted. It is essential that all the toys manufactured, imported, sold, stored or exhibited for sale must bear the BIS standard mark.

According to a press release, during the raid, officials seized uncertified toys worth over ₹20 lakh from the outlets. A BIS official said action has been initiated against the offender. Those who violated the BIS Act, 2016, it is punishable with a fine not less than ₹2 lakh or imprisonment that would extend up to two years.

The official added that the raids would continue to curb the sales of uncertified toys while the seized toys will be safely disposed of.

